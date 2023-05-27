Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,980,849 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 2.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $113,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.