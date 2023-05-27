Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CLPBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

About Coloplast A/S

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

