Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $39.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.
