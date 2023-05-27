Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $39.85.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

