Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $39.85.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

