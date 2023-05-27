Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $405,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,304 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after buying an additional 408,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. 5,244,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

