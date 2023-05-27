Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.9 %

CRZBY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 11,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerzbank Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America cut Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Stories

