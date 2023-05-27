Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the April 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 132,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.
