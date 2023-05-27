Comparing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altus Power and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.04%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Altus Power and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $111.34 million 6.81 $55.44 million ($0.02) -237.00 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.89 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Altus Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Altus Power beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

