Comparing Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) and Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Glencore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glencore and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glencore N/A N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy N/A -17.09% -7.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glencore 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glencore and Hammerhead Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Glencore has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glencore and Hammerhead Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glencore $255.98 billion 0.25 $17.32 billion N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.00 $173.15 million N/A N/A

Glencore has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerhead Energy.

Summary

Glencore beats Hammerhead Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other. The Marketing segment includes net sale and purchase of physical commodities, and provision of marketing and related value-add services. The Industrial segment deals with the sale of physical commodities over the cost of production and/or cost of sales. The Corporate and Other segment represents group related income and expenses. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

