Comparing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for So-Young International and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 221.04%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than So-Young International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -0.92% -0.46% -0.36% Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares So-Young International and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

So-Young International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Stronghold Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 1.28 -$9.50 million ($0.02) -110.50 Stronghold Digital Mining $93.92 million 0.44 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.18

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

So-Young International beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International, Inc. engages in the operation of a medical aesthetic service platform. It focuses on content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China, social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Xing Jin and Tao Yu in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.