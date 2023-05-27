Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.76 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $35.15 or 0.00131235 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $262.47 million and $11.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039216 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00022871 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,467,341 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,466,540.40765674 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.88187681 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $12,165,626.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

