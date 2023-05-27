Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $259.31 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $34.73 or 0.00129879 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $259.31 million and $12.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025520 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,466,540 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,466,516.86647575 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.55143089 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $11,563,529.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

