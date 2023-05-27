CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMPVF remained flat at C$34.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.00. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of C$34.00 and a twelve month high of C$34.74.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
