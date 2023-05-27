ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

