Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Update

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNRD remained flat at $12.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Conrad Industries has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

Further Reading

