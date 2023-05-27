Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 456 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

CB stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,232. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

