Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.45 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $522.02. 1,603,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,148. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $552.81 and its 200-day moving average is $554.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

