Consolidated Planning Corp Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.81. 3,479,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,131. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

