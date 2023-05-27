Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

