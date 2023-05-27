Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 360 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,467,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

