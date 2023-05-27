Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 573 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CFG opened at $27.01 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

