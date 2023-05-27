Continuum Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 9,597 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

TFC stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.