Contrasting Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) & Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cryo-Cell International and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Cryo-Cell International presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.49%. Given Cryo-Cell International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cryo-Cell International is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Mangoceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $30.34 million 1.24 $2.77 million $0.32 14.13 Mangoceuticals $109,661.00 151.93 N/A N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 8.76% -5,669.11% 4.28% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryo-Cell International

(Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use. The Prepacyte CB segment refers to the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mangoceuticals Inc. is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc. is based in DALLAS, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.