Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the April 30th total of 147,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 785,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,311. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $121.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

