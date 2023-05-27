Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.3 %
COST opened at $507.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $245,698,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
