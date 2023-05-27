Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYY remained flat at $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

