Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of CTRYY remained flat at $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.
About Country Garden
