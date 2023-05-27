Covenant Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.83 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Covenant has a market cap of $34.83 million and $217,386.90 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,283 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

