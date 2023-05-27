Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covestro Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

