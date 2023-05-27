CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.73.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

