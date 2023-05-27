CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.73.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
