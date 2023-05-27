Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,593.19

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,593.19 ($19.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,322 ($16.44). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,360 ($16.92), with a volume of 119,117 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.61) price objective on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £471.35 million, a PE ratio of 6,650.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Craneware’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

In other Craneware news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($17.85) per share, with a total value of £49,995.40 ($62,183.33). 21.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

