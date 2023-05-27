Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($47.26) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Stock Down 1.4 %

CWK opened at GBX 3,170 ($39.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,097.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,102.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Cranswick Increases Dividend

About Cranswick

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 58.80 ($0.73) dividend. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 3,979.06%.

(Get Rating)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.