Creative Planning Acquires 94,778 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,778 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $47,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,299,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,927,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,191,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,659. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

