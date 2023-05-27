Creative Planning Buys 108,430 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,430 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,819,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,772. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

