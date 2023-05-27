Creative Planning Has $29.05 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 11.5 %

AVGO stock traded up $83.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $812.73. 8,250,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,310. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $814.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $639.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

