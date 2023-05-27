Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 573.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of CDEFF remained flat at C$7.97 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.30.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.