Critical Analysis: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 Zoom Video Communications 1 17 5 0 2.17

Profitability

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $86.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

This table compares Sportradar Group and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73% Zoom Video Communications 0.12% 2.38% 1.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.88 million 17.72 $11.48 million $0.04 307.25 Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.43 $103.71 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group.

Risk & Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.