Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Thomas Ilube Purchases 10,000 Shares

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube bought 10,000 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £900 ($1,119.40).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas Ilube acquired 9,687 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £774.96 ($963.88).

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Thomas Ilube bought 9,625 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £770 ($957.71).

On Thursday, April 27th, Thomas Ilube acquired 12,136 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £970.88 ($1,207.56).

On Monday, April 24th, Thomas Ilube bought 24,634 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,451.14).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

Shares of CCS opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.38. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a one year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.