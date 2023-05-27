Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Trading Down 3.4 %

CUEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 19,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,042. Cuentas has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

