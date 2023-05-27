CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Up 3.2%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 50,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 122,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 51,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $53,255.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 703,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,338.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 129,318 shares of company stock valued at $140,525 in the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

