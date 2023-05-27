Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.