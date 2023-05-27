Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.