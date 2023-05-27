Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $36.66.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.