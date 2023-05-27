Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Research analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Darktrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Darktrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darktrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.50.

Darktrace Price Performance

OTC:DRKTF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. Darktrace has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

