Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Data I/O by 119.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Data I/O by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 13,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,371. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

