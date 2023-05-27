Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $101.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.02 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $269,852.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,434.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,138 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $242,284.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,704,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $269,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,434.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,932 shares of company stock valued at $53,519,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $93,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

