DeepOnion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.53 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $590,353.98 and approximately $35.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00130026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039265 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00022360 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003722 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,791 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

