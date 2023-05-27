DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $410.60 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00330284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.