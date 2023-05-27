DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.