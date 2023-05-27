Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.