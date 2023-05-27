Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
