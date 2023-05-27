Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,908,000 after acquiring an additional 124,494 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after buying an additional 133,220 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after buying an additional 2,792,942 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,476,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

