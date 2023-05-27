Divergent Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.4 %

LLY stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.